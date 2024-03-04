On March 15th Doctors, Lawyers, a Psychotherapist (guess that’s me), a pastor, and Covid shot victims, will join forces to expose this crises. Shout out to Nick Caturano and Dr. Marivic Villa for putting this townhall together.

Speakers will include: Dr. Marivic Villa, Nick Caturano, Chuck Barham from Freedom Square, Attorney Warner Mendenhall, Attorney Rachel Rodriguez, Attorney Todd Callender, Dr. Lee Vliet, Dr. Michael Uphues, Dr. Brian Haack, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Joseph Sansone.

Featured Covid shot victim speakers include Michelle Utter, Danielle Baker, RN, Cody Hudson, Lyndsay House, Lynette Milakovich, Steve Odonia, Dedra Long, Lyndsay Briones, Drew Outstanding, Karolina Stancik, and Earnest Ramirez. And more.

Click on this link or the image below to get to the live stream. Will not be available till the day before the event.

Share

Refer a friend