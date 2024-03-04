On March 15th Doctors, Lawyers, a Psychotherapist (guess that’s me), a pastor, and Covid shot victims, will join forces to expose this crises. Shout out to Nick Caturano and Dr. Marivic Villa for putting this townhall together.
Speakers will include: Dr. Marivic Villa, Nick Caturano, Chuck Barham from Freedom Square, Attorney Warner Mendenhall, Attorney Rachel Rodriguez, Attorney Todd Callender, Dr. Lee Vliet, Dr. Michael Uphues, Dr. Brian Haack, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Joseph Sansone.
Featured Covid shot victim speakers include Michelle Utter, Danielle Baker, RN, Cody Hudson, Lyndsay House, Lynette Milakovich, Steve Odonia, Dedra Long, Lyndsay Briones, Drew Outstanding, Karolina Stancik, and Earnest Ramirez. And more.
Click on this link or the image below to get to the live stream. Will not be available till the day before the event.
I now have 9 former friends who are no longer here. Most were active individuals aged between 29 and 63. ALL died within hours of their last shot. Most all died in their sleep. They were all active to very active all their lives. Only one was retired. One of them was my Cardiologist, who was very opposed to people who would not take the Bioweapon Jab. He would call people names who would not get Jabbed. He literally argued with me two days before his last Jab, when I wished him Good Luck , to which he laughed.
I know 4 people who claimed they had Covid, who were not Jabbed. It only lasted 4-5 days and then they were well. I know of one person who had 5 Jabs and got Covid 6 times. It seems the more Jabs they had, the sicker and more frequent they got Covid.
I feel sorry for how they got taken advantage of. The Hangman's Rope and Eternal Hell are both too good for those who suckered many such people into their Depopulation Plan!! Too bad!! Some folk are forever being taught but NEVER Learn.
Will do, hope it works....