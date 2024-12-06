My apologies for the delay. A lot of people have asked for the actual complaint. It took a couple days to appear in the public search. Below is the link to the complaint and affidavits to date. I also just placed a link in the original press release to the complaint as well.

This new case in the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County, Florida (2024-CA-001977) is seeking an injunction to prohibit Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody from allowing the continued distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The complaint also seeks declaratory judgements that the COVID 19 injections and all mRNA injections violate Weapons of Mass Destruction § 790.166, Fla. Stat. (2023); Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023); and clearly violate Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023).

This is a link to the complaint.

Case # 2024-CA-001977

Additional Affidavits (all but two of these affidavits were at the end of the complaint)

Additional Affidavit

If you would like to support this effort visit GiveSendGo.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend