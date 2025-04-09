Lawyer Lisa (Miron) on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 64

Lawyer Lisa stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to talk about the group of 30 and explore opensanctions.org to research some of the globalist players. She did this in real time and there were some interesting results, but we missed the fact that Michelle Obama’s other name listed is Michael LaVaughn Robinson Obama… see screen shot below…

Lawyer Lisa also gave a brief update on the upcoming Canadian election for Prime Minister on April 28th and shared some startling information including that the Chinese Communist Part has bounties out on Canadian politicians.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

