Judyth Vary Baker On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 62

Judyth Vary Baker stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the release of the JFK files and the JFK assassination. Judyth was Lee Harvey Oswald’s girlfriend and she shared details about Oswald and the events leading up to the assassination of JFK. Judyth asserts that Oswald had nothing to do with the assassination and that the CIA and other government agencies coordinated in the assassination. Judyth also discusses her work and the CIA and also the development of a bioweapon at the time.

This is a longer than normal interview going almost 2 hours.

You can watch our previous interview here.

Judyth can be followed on X @judyth

Judyth’s book is called Lee Harvey Oswald and Me

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

