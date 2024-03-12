Did a short interview on Dr Michael Gaeta’s podcast yesterday talking about the Writ of Mandamus I filed with the Supreme Court of Florida seeking to compel DeSantis to ban the jab. Click here to watch or the image below.
Joseph Sansone, Miriam Shaw, and Steve Ringelstein on Mondays with Michael LIVE
It is so strange, Dr de Santis was so on his way to forbid the injections some half year ago, even on Naomi Wolf and Steve Bannon. Is he waiting to be asked for t he vice presidency? Notably noone of the contenders have come out to ban the injections that still are going on full speed, in my country Sweden as well....!
