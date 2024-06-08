James Roguski and Dr. Joseph Sansone on Unrestricted Warfare with James Grundvig, EP 112
Discussed Terrorist Organizations, WHO, UN, WEF.....
James Roguski and I were on Unrestricted Warfare with our favorite Viking, James Grundvig, talking about terrorist organizations WHO, UN, and WEF. Click here to view or the image below.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks for shining lite on these terrorists. The movement is growing cause of people like you.
Good discussion, thank you for your continued efforts .