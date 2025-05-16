An International press conference from Lunas Philippines Coalition reveals disturbing findings on infant mortality in the Philippines coinciding with the roll out of the COVID 19 injections. The Press Briefing was also on Darkfield Microscopy and EMF Findings in the Philippines.

I was asked to attend to give my reaction. My comments were relatively brief. I pointed out that the mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and that birth rates are declining and infant mortality is increasing while life spans are declining, i.e.. depopulation…. Dr. Villa and other experts spoke and gave their reactions.

Ms. Clark presented the data on infant mortality dramatically increasing. Dr. Villanueva and Ms. Reyes presented on the self assembling technology and the EMF effect. The presentation starts about 14 minutes in.

Click here to watch the press conference or the image below.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

