Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miss Parker's avatar
Miss Parker
2h

Those unfortunately jabbed babies who died didn't go on to contract inflammation and immune system diseases, cancer, infertility, and neurological and cardiac debilitating disorders at an older age as our mRNA-"vaccinated" children will eventually develop. It's all so beyond sad for all of today's babies and children and their parents.

How inconceivable for most parents to realize that the campaign to impair and destroy their babies is real and intentional and most terrible for those who do but who are too late or without recourse..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anita Söderman's avatar
Anita Söderman
2h

This injected genocide is beyond disaster, we have not seen the end of it, if at all, and the evil meanings behind the injection and its various results are beyond understanding by human intellect or sense. So the origin must by force be antihuman or in other words demonic, which does not make it any better by all means. Worst is that we do not see any end to it, than possibly extinction in some future...unless a really efficient counter medicine will be found.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture