International Press Conference: 'Disturbing Findings On Infant Mortality In the Philippines'
An International press conference from Lunas Philippines Coalition reveals disturbing findings on infant mortality in the Philippines coinciding with the roll out of the COVID 19 injections. The Press Briefing was also on Darkfield Microscopy and EMF Findings in the Philippines.
I was asked to attend to give my reaction. My comments were relatively brief. I pointed out that the mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and that birth rates are declining and infant mortality is increasing while life spans are declining, i.e.. depopulation…. Dr. Villa and other experts spoke and gave their reactions.
Ms. Clark presented the data on infant mortality dramatically increasing. Dr. Villanueva and Ms. Reyes presented on the self assembling technology and the EMF effect. The presentation starts about 14 minutes in.
Click here to watch the press conference or the image below.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Those unfortunately jabbed babies who died didn't go on to contract inflammation and immune system diseases, cancer, infertility, and neurological and cardiac debilitating disorders at an older age as our mRNA-"vaccinated" children will eventually develop. It's all so beyond sad for all of today's babies and children and their parents.
How inconceivable for most parents to realize that the campaign to impair and destroy their babies is real and intentional and most terrible for those who do but who are too late or without recourse..
This injected genocide is beyond disaster, we have not seen the end of it, if at all, and the evil meanings behind the injection and its various results are beyond understanding by human intellect or sense. So the origin must by force be antihuman or in other words demonic, which does not make it any better by all means. Worst is that we do not see any end to it, than possibly extinction in some future...unless a really efficient counter medicine will be found.