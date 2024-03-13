INFOWARS: WARROOM with Owen Shroyer - Dr. Joseph Sansone Files Writ Of Mandamus To Compel DeSantis To Prohibit Covid 19 Shots
I was on INFOWARS WARROOM with Owen Shroyer yesterday speaking about the Writ of Mandamus filed in the Supreme Court of Florida to compel DeSantis to prohibit Covid 19 nanoparticle injections. Click here to view or the image below.
Appreciate your persistence on this! It's beyond me that anyone would still opt for this killshot. But hey, I don't have a Ph.D., just common sense. Sometimes I feel like the guy in the movie yelling: "Don't go in that house!" ....but, there they go. The masses are still McSleeping.
Have you been to:
www.howbadismybatch.com
Awesome! Good job Dr. Sansone! Can't wait to watch : )