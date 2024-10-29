It has come to my attention recently that people don’t know where to send information to for the Florida Vaccine Grand Jury. The Statewide Prosecutor, Nicholas Benard Cox, is facilitating the Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury operates in secrecy. It has the power to indict. If you are a medical doctor, scientist, or pharmaceutical whistle blower, attorney, as well as others that have factual credible evidence, and would like to provide it to the Statewide Prosecutor, the information is below. Of course, only contact them if you have factual credible that will assist their investigation.

The below information is public information available on the Florida Bar website. I should not have to say this, but remember, the Statewide Prosecutor is law enforcement, so do not harass or anything like that, and only contact if you have factual credible evidence.

Nicholas Bernard Cox Bar #767610 Office of Statewide Prosecution

Office of the Attorney General

3507 E Frontage Rd Ste 325

Tampa, FL 33607-1795 Office: 813-287-7960

Cell: 813-287-7960

nick.cox@myfloridalegal.com

