It has come to my attention recently that people don’t know where to send information to for the Florida Vaccine Grand Jury. The Statewide Prosecutor, Nicholas Benard Cox, is facilitating the Grand Jury.
The Grand Jury operates in secrecy. It has the power to indict. If you are a medical doctor, scientist, or pharmaceutical whistle blower, attorney, as well as others that have factual credible evidence, and would like to provide it to the Statewide Prosecutor, the information is below. Of course, only contact them if you have factual credible that will assist their investigation.
The below information is public information available on the Florida Bar website. I should not have to say this, but remember, the Statewide Prosecutor is law enforcement, so do not harass or anything like that, and only contact if you have factual credible evidence.
Bar #767610
Office of Statewide Prosecution
Office of the Attorney General
3507 E Frontage Rd Ste 325
Tampa, FL 33607-1795
Office: 813-287-7960
Cell: 813-287-7960
nick.cox@myfloridalegal.com
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for all that you do Dr. Sansone. As I don’t fall into any of the categories and therefore and don’t want to compromise the integrity of the process, I won’t be contacting. I don’t have hard evidence but I do believe I was impacted by shedding. I am also a Florida citizen who cares very much about this topic and would be happy to help in any capacity. God bless you 🙏🏻
Florida seems to be outstanding, in most respects and Floridians to be congratulated, may it remain the case! Dr Sansone is pulling the wagon to the eventual benefit of all of us, I am sure " ...än var e blommor i morsans hatt, heja, heja, heja".