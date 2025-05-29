Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

The Green Hornet
38m

The 3 amigos pulled covid shots for "healthy" children leaving them in place for sick kids and the elderly in a jab tap dance to allow for easier depopulation in the most vulnerable (and they're still on the childhood schedule which allows the pediatric pushers wiggle room for gaslighting). This, is probably more of the same dog and pony show for samRNA jabs. Too many bad people with too much money in this lethal platform.

Joyce Benatti
1h

Very good interview with Greg Hunter Joe.

It looks like RFK Jr and Jay Bhattacharya and Marty Makary are on a short leash. Just rereading "The Devil's Chessboard" by John Talbott. RFK Jr has to be more aware than most how the powers that be can take him out. He may have been better off staying on the outside and fighting from that position but who knows if he had a choice? Time will tell.

