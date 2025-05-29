Many where cheering when HHS Secretary Rober Kennedy Jr., NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, and FDA Director Marty Makary, provided a brief video statement announcing that the CDC will no longer be recommending COVID shots for healthy children and healthy pregnant women. Hmmm….so this means that they are still recommending mRNA bioweapon injections to everybody 18 and older and to sick people of all ages. Those of us not suffering from Stockholm Syndrome or cognitive dissonance, responded with multiple expletives…

This action was about as minimal as could possibly be done. It was an embarrassment. It was a disgrace. It was unacceptable. This is not 2021. This is 2025.

A limited hangout is a tactic used in intelligence, politics, or media to manage information by revealing partial truths while withholding critical or damaging details. It’s like letting out just enough of the story to satisfy curiosity or defuse scrutiny, without exposing the full extent of a scandal or operation. The term comes from espionage, popularized by former CIA officer Victor Marchetti, who described it as a "gimmick" where clandestine professionals admit some truth when their cover is blown, but omit key facts to prevent deeper investigation. The public, intrigued by the partial disclosure, often doesn’t dig further.

A modified limited hangout goes further, mixing truth with misinformation or altered details to obscure the bigger picture.

Was the statement by Kennedy, Bhattacharya, and Makary, a variation of a limited hangout?

President Trump and Secretary Kennedy have been getting intense scrutiny for appointing globalist, transhumanists, and pro mRNA bioweapon appointees. As already stated, the action taken was about as minimal as could possibly be taken.

Was the purpose to look like they are working hard to stop the shots and protect people?

Was the purpose to appear to be fighting and to get loyalists to cheer this as if it were a big victory to diffuse criticism?

Some high profile influencers will defend this action, largely because they either don’t want to admit they were wrong and have been played, or simply because they do not want to lose access. Having access to high profile politicians is a plus.

The loyalist will cheer, but they will stop cheering once they see the rest of us calling BS. I predict this strategy of trying to blunt the energy that is bubbling up will fail. It will fail simply because most people that you know will have a shortened lifespan because of these shots. It will fail because people you know and love will continue to get sick and die due to complications from these shots.

The COVID 19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are associated with neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders, heart attacks, strokes, cancer, metabolic disorders, chronic fatigue, chronic inflammation, and death, to name a few of the issues. The COVID mRNA shots are associated with a 1236% increase in cardiac arrest deaths, 112,000% increase in brain strokes when compared to the flu shots, reduced birth rates, increased infant mortality, increased mortality overall, and a 37% reduction in lifespans. Extrapolated over the course of a lifetime this would be a 29 year reduction in lifespans. This means that children getting these shots will be lucky to live into their 50s. The continued immune system failure or Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) will continue to contribute to cancers and the other disorders and diseases.

There is an attempt to normalize all of this. There is an attempt to get you to accept that it is normal for so many people to suffer chronic illnesses and exotic diseases. There is an attempt to normalize turbo cancers. There is an attempt to normalize autoimmune diseases and neurological diseases. There is an attempt to normalize young people having heart problems. There is an attempt to normalize increased infant mortality and decreased birth rates.

Enough is enough! There must be justice.

ALL mRNA injections and products must be halted immediately. They violate 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS. President Trump must issue an Executive Order immediately stopping all mRNA injections and products. This is his clear duty as President of the United States.

How do I know that the mRNA injections violate 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS?

I have an affidavit under penalty of perjury from the law professor that wrote the law! At my request, Dr. Francis Boyle provided affidavit for my cases. Dr. Boyle actually publicly stated that COVID injection was a bioweapon as early as the fall of 2020 before it was even available.

We are in the midst of a massive depopulation campaign. Reducing birthrates and shortening lifespans makes that apparent.

I honestly don’t know if Secretary Kennedy’s CDC statement is a limited hangout. Quite frankly, I don’t give a damn. It was weak, feeble, and feckless. Not impressed, not enough. Tired of the excuses and claims that there is some delicate process to be followed not to upset the apple cart.

Think back to when they locked us down and caged us like animals. They didn’t worry about offending anybody. They terrorized you into compliance. It took all of a minute to lock us down, it shouldn’t take more than ten seconds to sign an Executive Order stopping the distribution of mRNA biological weapons in America.

We have them on the run. It is long past time that people that voted for Trump put maximum pressure on his administration to stop the biowarfare campaign against Americans. One way to put pressure on them is to help get my bill introduced in more states. I have a version of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ adapted to all 50 states’ laws.

You can’t be America First and look the other way while biological warfare is carried out against Americans.

