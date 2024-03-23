Health Ranger Mike Adams Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone on Writ of Mandamus Seeking to Compel DeSantis to Prohibit C19 Injections
Mandamus Cites Bioweapons, Terrorism, Treason, and Murder Laws Violated
The Health Ranger Mike Adams interviewed me on BrightEon.com. Click on this link or the image below to view. Please share the BrightEon.com link. However, if you are sharing on Twitter (X) please use this Rumble link as Twitter still censors BrightEon.com.
You and Mike make outstanding points regarding the cluelessness of so many. I can’t tell you how many colleagues and neighbors of mine that literally get ALL of their “news” from CNN and Apple News. That’s literally it. When I mention Substack or Rumble, they look at me as if I am speaking some foreign language.
They say CNN is the most trusted news source in the world. Literally parroting CNNs old self proclaimed catch phrase.
I am thinking the masses are the masses. Joe, you and I, we are anomalies, outsiders with a handful of others like us spread out across the world.
I do think when folks have salaries and income based on the official narrative, they staunchly avoid rocking the boat and possibly end the gravy train.
Awesome work. And I love the interview. I have gone to the U.S. Supreme Court (confronted SCOTUS 4 times actually) attempting to obtain a nationwide injunction prohibiting all vaccine mandates. We filed this after completing the nationwide "Control Group" study (now peer-reviewed and published). It was basically just a "product safety" study.
The 48 state study proved that there is only a 1 in 3 times the number of ATOMS estimated to exist in the entire universe that vaccines are NOT the actual cause of over 90% of the deadly and disabling diseases/disorders suffered by Americans. The study was audited and verified by a team of PhDs, including a Sr. Research Scientist at MIT, a renowned statistician, an 8 year veteran for the U.S. Senate Health Committee, multiple doctors and other scientists.
In our last confrontation with SCOTUS was to present the evidence showing that ALL of the Justices have conflicts of interest (pharma $) which REQUIRED them to disqualify themselves and assemble a panel of NON-conflicted judges to hear the case. They ALL violated their own rules with regard to conflicts.
We're all praying for, and FIGHTING for, a CIVIL remedy to prevent our own extermination at the hands of the government. So far, this governmental system (both federal and state) has REFUSED to permit the people a CIVIL remedy. I am starting to believe they will not EVER permit a civil remedy. So what does this leave us? Appears to be that an UNcivil (-ized) remedy is all that is left to us. I Hope not.
But the highest court in the land has now given us the message (4 times actually) that they are FULLY onboard with the EXTERMINATION agenda, and they will abuse their positions on the bench for the purpose of lending an air of "authority" or "legitimacy" to the mass murder of the American people.