I want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving! I am grateful to all my subscribers and readers. I am especially grateful for the tremendous support that so many of you have had for my litigation to compel Governor DeSantis to ban the jab.

Wishing you a blessed Thanksgiving Day!

I thought I would once again share this classic on the first Thanksgiving.

The Great Thanksgiving Hoax By Richard J. Maybury

Each year at this time school children all over America are taught the official Thanksgiving story, and newspapers, radio, TV, and magazines devote vast amounts of time and space to it. It is all very colorful and fascinating. It is also very deceiving. This official story is nothing like what really happened. It is a fairy tale, a whitewashed and sanitized collection of half-truths which divert attention away from Thanksgiving’s real meaning.

Click here to read the rest of the article.

