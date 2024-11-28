I want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving! I am grateful to all my subscribers and readers. I am especially grateful for the tremendous support that so many of you have had for my litigation to compel Governor DeSantis to ban the jab.
Wishing you a blessed Thanksgiving Day!
I thought I would once again share this classic on the first Thanksgiving.
The Great Thanksgiving Hoax
By Richard J. Maybury
Each year at this time school children all over America are taught the official Thanksgiving story, and newspapers, radio, TV, and magazines devote vast amounts of time and space to it. It is all very colorful and fascinating.
It is also very deceiving. This official story is nothing like what really happened. It is a fairy tale, a whitewashed and sanitized collection of half-truths which divert attention away from Thanksgiving’s real meaning.
The medical freedom movement has never been about doctors being free to practice medicine.
It has always been about being free from doctors who practice medicine.
It is the practice of pharmaceutical medicine that is morbid.
Predictably, as a class, they are ill equipped to ever be free of what they’ve done to themselves and to one another.
That’s why we keep witnessing the most vocal of these doctors colliding with their own profession, slamming head first into the walls of their institutions, and rear ending one another in a slow motion existential demolition derby.
Only Mike Yeadon has been brave enough to face himself honestly.
He makes the others look like the fools that we now know them to be.
Thank you DR. Joe for the history lesson. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!