I hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving! I know, day late, dollar short…Thank you for being a subscriber!
I wanted to share one of the many articles out there about the first Thanksgiving. Lost in the phony history books is the fact that Thanksgiving is about the rejection of an early form of socialism, which caused famine, and replacing it with private property ownership and free enterprise, and giving thanks for the bounty….
But in subsequent years something changes. The harvest of 1623 was different. Suddenly, "instead of famine now God gave them plenty," Bradford wrote, "and the face of things was changed, to the rejoicing of the hearts of many, for which they blessed God." Thereafter, he wrote, "any general want or famine hath not been amongst them since to this day." In fact, in 1624, so much food was produced that the colonists were able to begin exporting corn.
What happened?
Click on the The Great Thanksgiving Hoax to find out.
Happy thanksgiving to you too! Thank you for being a true fighter for us all!
I am thankful; everyday. ■ My mother's mother was the first born from John (both her/nanny parents being from the line and having the same surname), who traveled/lived/worked to Jamestown, it was about 1607ish and a great famine I was told developed. He did return home, Wales I believe, and he arrived back at Jamestown about 1618ish (I would have to look at the papers my nanny gave me). His wife and children were either at home with a baby and small ones, then also his sons were in schools/boarding. His wife traveled and joined him with the small child/ren in 1620ish. She was killed at the Indian Massacre in 1622. Therefore, I have walked those paths on the shore there, and a few years ago I saw something going out to Europe on a barge and I was instantly personally convicted on that John developing his role in the Virginia Company to "take land and [t]ake resouces for the manufacturing and commerce to 'generate wealth'" made me conscience of the sin of my fathers. I turned from that shore and have NEVER celebrated a state thanksgiving ever again. M