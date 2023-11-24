I hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving! I know, day late, dollar short…Thank you for being a subscriber!

I wanted to share one of the many articles out there about the first Thanksgiving. Lost in the phony history books is the fact that Thanksgiving is about the rejection of an early form of socialism, which caused famine, and replacing it with private property ownership and free enterprise, and giving thanks for the bounty….

But in subsequent years something changes. The harvest of 1623 was different. Suddenly, "instead of famine now God gave them plenty," Bradford wrote, "and the face of things was changed, to the rejoicing of the hearts of many, for which they blessed God." Thereafter, he wrote, "any general want or famine hath not been amongst them since to this day." In fact, in 1624, so much food was produced that the colonists were able to begin exporting corn. What happened?

Click on the The Great Thanksgiving Hoax to find out.

