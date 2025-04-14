Get Your State Legislator To Introduce The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act

It is important to get the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act submitted in as many states as possible. The intention is to build momentum and get a state somewhere to pass this or for a Governor or AG to see the writing on the wall and enforce existing state bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws.

If it is not too late, please reach out to your local state representatives and state senators to get them to introduce this.

You can download the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act here:

Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 214KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can download the MN mRNA Biowepaons Prohibition Act here:

Mn Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 214KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

