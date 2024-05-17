When Holocaust survivors speak out against the genocide in Gaza, it should cause pause. This man and this woman are two such examples. Simply because someone survives the Holocaust does not mean they have unbridled wisdom that should be blindly listened to, nevertheless, it does make it difficult to claim that being opposed to genocide in Gaza automatically makes one an antisemite. It is worth pointing out that Palestinians are Semites too. Weaponizing the Holocaust as a pretext to justify acts of violence, let alone genocide, is a bit Machiavellian. Such an outrage, along with a general concern for humanity, may prompt a Holocaust survivor to speak out against the genocide in Gaza.

The attacks on October 7th were horrible. It does seem that a stand down order was given for seven hours. Whether the purpose was to start a war and clear Palestinians out of Gaza, or to serve a broader globalist agenda, is unclear. This doesn’t negate the fact that these brutal attacks occurred. However, wiping out a civilian population that didn’t actually carryout the attacks is slightly problematic.

The genocide in Gaza is real and the death toll apparently is being seriously suppressed. The number of deaths estimated around 35,000 has barely risen for months, yet the destruction continues. Most dying are children. Even the tiny historic Christian community is in jeopardy. Egypt recently joined South Africa in its genocide case against Israel in the ICJ. The European Union has also recently warned Israel that if it does not halt its offensive in southern Gaza it will damage relations with the bloc.

Still, the absurdity of college students raising Palestinian flags on campus, is right up there with Congressional Republicans raising Ukrainian flags or Israeli flags, while fleecing the American people. The college ‘protests’ are clearly well funded with designer tents and all. Also, it is utterly ridiculous that many of the protestors are wearing face masks. In a non-fictional world, over the past four years, the college students would have been protesting masks, lock downs, and coerced bioweapon injections with such fervor.

Granted, it may be easier to organize college students as they are more easily swayed, have the time, and are all in one place, still, the spontaneous eruption of college ‘protests’ across the country is a slight tip off. If you have ever tried to organize people without paying them, you would understand the skepticism about these being organic ‘protests’. Make no mistake, these are real people, and many are truly emotionally invested, however, the organizers are obviously deep state operatives and have their own agendas using college students as pawns.

This operation also serves another purpose. It distracts you from the fact that the people you know and love that are dying of turbo cancers, heart attacks, strokes, autoimmune diseases, and so on, are all dying because they were targeted with biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in the form of a Covid shot.

I don’t support Zionists or antisemites. The reality is that Zionism creates antisemitism and antisemitism creates Zionism. Or the other way around, I’m not sure. The protests appear designed to polarize the populace between the radical extremes of Zionism and antisemitism. They are designed to manipulate Americans based on emotionalized religious beliefs. This is the same play book used after the September 11, 2001, false flag operation in the United States. Part of the project is to garner support for more money and to spread the conflict into an unwinnable regional war in the Middle East. There’s obviously tons of money to be made on war, not to mention keeping the population in a fearful emotional state, which makes them more dependent on government and easier to manipulate. There are also regional and global agendas at play.

The other side of this operation, which I sometimes refer to as operation chaos, has a much more deadly domestic application. This is to get non-thinking people to waive the flag and support these wars, but also to wave the flag and give away their rights, again. As these protests erupt into conflicts on college campuses the increased likelihood that these conflicts are used as cover for deep state engineered terrorist attacks on U.S. soil increases. These attacks could be blamed on Middle Eastern terrorist organizations. Simultaneously, a foreign invasion of the borders continues bringing in more groups embedded with deep state agents.

Once soft targets are hit across the U.S. there will be calls to take away firearms and to establish check points, metal detectors, and so on. The same lunatics shouting at people for you to wear a mask will be demanding you go through that metal detector or check point. Basically, turning the whole country into the airport.

A deep state terrorist act could go the other way. They could have so called right wing extremists or white supremacists shoot protestors or attack protestors. Either way, the solution will be the same, metal detectors, check points, take away guns.

It is also possible that these engineered protests and counter protests could lead to more wide spread civil unrest as Alex Jones is predicting. Alex is sounding the alarm about the possibility of widespread civil conflict, followed by a purging, including assassinations of political figures and liberty advocates, like himself. This would have the same end result, metal detectors, check points, and no guns.

One of the biggest lies ever repeated is that the pen is mightier than the sword. Yes, in a certain context the statement makes sense, for instance, to use your brain and finesse, rather than brute force is often a better solution. In a larger context, it is a big lie, as those with the pen, back it up with the sword.

Still, power exists though an illusion. There must be an adherence to perceived authority whether this be institutions, people, laws, or traditions, and ideas. Even those that back up their pen with the sword, must convince those wielding that sword that they must or should obey their commands.

The reason Americans have a Bill of Rights is to put a check on government power. The Second Amendment Rights of Americans is what put an end to lock downs and forced masks. In Florida it was bubbling up from underneath and that caused DeSantis to back up on the lockdowns. Literally, people were starting to have guns pulled on them for trying to force facemasks on people at some stores. They need to eradicate the Second Amendment to enslave you.

One of the most important things that people can do is recognize the over arching goal is to destabilize and diminish the United States as a global power, and to disrupt domestic operations by usurping our rights, and furthering an authoritarian police state. It is also important to recognize this is a Uniparty deep state operation.

It is important to step back from that and to rationally assess the situation. It is also important to be prepared. There is no national interest that supports escalating the war in the Middle East. A cease fire is a rational objective. There is no national interest supporting a border invasion. There is no national interest in escalating these engineered ‘protests’ into violent events.

The goal of this operation is to polarize you and force you into one of these extremist camps of either being a Zionist or an antisemite. If this spreads further into a civil conflict, then the broader divisions of race will be used too. Once polarized, people can be herded appropriately before the slaughter.

Remember, just because they are selling it, that doesn’t mean you have to buy it.

