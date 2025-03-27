Screw big tech go with Liberation Tek
Attached is a gender mutilation bill written by Dr. Andrew Zywiec. The bill is currently being drafted and supposed to be introduced soon in Minnesota. Dr. Zywiec has been fighting for years to protect children from gender mutilation and in the past brought a case up before the New York Supreme.
This is a good template to be used in other states. The pdf follows the text of the bill.
House Bill No. [XXXX]
A BILL
To prohibit gender-affirming medical care and certain counseling for minors in the State of Minnesota prospectively, to enable prosecution of past gender-affirming care under existing criminal medical codes where applicable, to declare that medical consent cannot be obtained for such care prospectively, to establish additional violations and penalties, and for other purposes.
Be it enacted by the Legislature of the State of Minnesota:
Section 1. Short Title
This Act may be cited as "The Zywiec Act."
Section 2. Definitions
For purposes of this Act:
(a) "Minor" means an individual under the age of 18 years.
(b) "Gender-affirming care" means any medical or surgical intervention, including but not limited to hormone therapy, puberty blockers, or gender reassignment surgery, intended to affirm an individual’s perceived gender identity when it differs from their biological sex as determined at birth.
(c) "Healthcare provider" means any licensed physician, surgeon, nurse practitioner, pharmacist, or other individual authorized to provide or facilitate medical care under the laws of Minnesota.
(d) "Biological sex" means the sex assigned at birth based on chromosomes, gonads, and genitalia.
(e) "Intersex condition" means a congenital condition in which an individual is born with reproductive or sexual anatomy that does not fit typical definitions of male or female, including but not limited to ambiguous genitalia, as diagnosed by a licensed healthcare provider.
(f) "Consent" means the informed, voluntary, and legally valid agreement of a minor’s legal guardian; however, for the purposes of gender-affirming care, no such consent shall be deemed valid under this Act after the effective date.
Section 3. Prospective Prohibition of Gender-Affirming Care and Certain Counseling for Minors
(a) Prohibition: Beginning on the effective date of this Act, no healthcare provider shall knowingly provide gender-affirming care to a minor within the State of Minnesota.
(b) Invalidity of Consent: After the effective date, consent from a minor or their legal guardian shall not be recognized as valid for gender-affirming care, as such care is deemed inherently unlawful and against public policy under this Act. Any attempt to obtain or rely on such consent shall constitute a violation.
(c) Public Funding: No public funds, including Medical Assistance or other Minnesota healthcare programs, shall be used to provide gender-affirming care to a minor after the effective date.
(d) Additional Violations: In addition to providing gender-affirming care, the following acts are prohibited after the effective date:
(1) Attempting to Provide: Attempting to administer, prescribe, or schedule gender-affirming care for a minor.
(2) Facilitation: Assisting, referring, or facilitating access to gender-affirming care for a minor, including by out-of-state providers.
(3) Documentation Fraud: Falsifying medical records, diagnoses, or consent forms to justify or conceal gender-affirming care for a minor.
RADIUS(4) Coercion: Pressuring, coercing, or unduly influencing a minor or their legal guardian to pursue or consent to gender-affirming care.
(e) Exceptions: This prospective prohibition does not apply to:
(1) Treatment of a minor for a diagnosed medical condition unrelated to gender identity, such as precocious puberty, when such treatment is deemed medically necessary by a licensed healthcare provider and approved by the minor’s legal guardian;
(2) Mental health counseling or therapy that does not involve medical or surgical intervention, provided that such counseling does not suggest, encourage, or affirm that the minor is any gender other than their biological sex as determined at birth; or
(3) Surgical or medical interventions for a minor with an intersex condition, when such interventions are deemed medically necessary by a licensed healthcare provider to correct ambiguous genitalia or other physical anomalies directly related to the intersex condition, and are approved by the minor’s legal guardian, provided that the intervention is not intended to affirm a gender identity differing from the minor’s biological sex as determined by genetic or anatomical evidence.
Section 4. Retrospective Application of Existing Criminal Medical Codes
(a) Criminal Liability under Existing Law: Any healthcare provider who, prior to the effective date of this Act, provided gender-affirming care to a minor in the State of Minnesota may be prosecuted under existing criminal statutes if the care violated such laws at the time it was performed. This Act does not create new criminal offenses for past acts but clarifies the applicability of the following:
(1) Criminal Neglect (Minn. Stat. § 609.2325): If the care constituted gross negligence resulting in significant bodily harm or endangerment to the minor’s health, as defined at the time.
(2) Coercion (Minn. Stat. § 609.27): If the minor or their legal guardian was coerced into consenting to gender-affirming care through threats, force, or undue influence.
(3) Misconduct of Public Officer or Employee (Minn. Stat. § 609.43): If public funds were knowingly misused to provide gender-affirming care in violation of then-existing regulations.
(4) Assault or Battery (Minn. Stat. § 609.221 - 609.224): If the care was provided without valid consent (e.g., fraudulently obtained or absent) and resulted in bodily harm, constituting assault or battery under laws in effect at the time.
(b) Conditions for Prosecution: Prosecution under this section requires:
(1) Evidence that the gender-affirming care violated a specific criminal statute in effect at the time it was provided;
(2) Proof of harm, lack of valid consent, or other elements required by the applicable statute.
(c) Statute of Limitations: Prosecutions under this section shall adhere to the statutes of limitations in effect for the relevant crimes at the time of the act, unless extended by existing law (e.g., Minn. Stat. § 628.26 for crimes against minors).
(d) Civil Liability Option: Where criminal prosecution is not applicable, civil actions for medical negligence, battery, or fraud may be pursued under laws in effect at the time of the act, with a statute of limitations of 10 years from the date the minor reaches 18 or 5 years from the effective date of this Act, whichever is later.
Section 5. Penalties
(a) Prospective Violations (Section 3): Any healthcare provider found in violation of Section 3(a), 3(b), or 3(d) shall:
(1) Be subject to a civil fine of not less than $500,000 per violation;
(2) Have their professional license revoked by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice or relevant licensing authority; and
(3) Be subject to imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.
(b) Specific Penalties for Additional Prospective Violations:
(1) Attempting to Provide: Imprisonment for up to 5 years and a fine of $250,000 per offense.
(2) Facilitation: Imprisonment for up to 7 years and a fine of $350,000 per offense.
(3) Documentation Fraud: Imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of $500,000 per offense.
(4) Coercion: Imprisonment for up to 12 years and a fine of $750,000 per offense.
(c) Retrospective Violations (Section 4): Penalties for convictions under existing criminal codes shall follow the punishments prescribed by those statutes at the time of the offense, which may include:
(1) Criminal Neglect: Up to 7 years imprisonment and/or a $14,000 fine (Minn. Stat. § 609.2325).
(2) Coercion: Up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine (Minn. Stat. § 609.27).
(3) Misconduct: Up to 1 year imprisonment and/or a $3,000 fine (Minn. Stat. § 609.43).
(4) Assault/Battery: Varies by degree, up to 20 years and/or $30,000 for severe cases (Minn. Stat. § 609.221).
(d) Civil Liability: In addition to criminal penalties, healthcare providers shall be liable for civil actions brought by the minor’s legal guardian for damages, including emotional distress, medical costs, and punitive damages.
Section 6. Enforcement
(a) The Minnesota Department of Health shall investigate alleged prospective violations of Section 3, and the Minnesota Attorney General shall oversee prosecutions and civil actions under Section 4.
(b) Citizens may report suspected violations to the Minnesota Department of Health or Attorney General’s office, which shall maintain a confidential reporting mechanism.
