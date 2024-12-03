On December 1st, 2024, I filed a new case in the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County, Florida (2024-CA-001977) seeking an injunction to prohibit Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody from allowing the continued distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The complaint also seeks declaratory judgements that the COVID 19 injections and all mRNA injections violate Weapons of Mass Destruction § 790.166, Fla. Stat. (2023); Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023); and clearly violate Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023).

The filing fee and process servers cost me approximately $800. I will need to raise money to move this forward. The amount needed will depend on what the Court does. I expect the Defendants to do a motion to dismiss. I will of course have to reply to that and potentially attend a hearing. If that hurdle is overcome and we end up getting into depositions and witnesses, the process could get costly, even as a pro se litigant. I have already dedicated a lot of time to this project, I will likely be spending much more time on it in the future.

I’ve set up a GiveSendGo if you would like to contribute to this effort to Stop COVID 19 and or mRNA Shots. Of course, only donate if you can afford to, and what is affordable for you.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend