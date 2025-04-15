Freedom Fest: Florida Uncensored, Dr. Joseph Sansone Speech

Above is my speech at the Florida Freedom Fest response to Dr. Fauci speaking in town. The full video is below. It covers the protest Fauci event at Van Wezel where a couple hundred people showed up, and also the Freedom Fest at 5 Points Park Sarasota. Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, M.D., PhD, comes on about 1:11:00 in to kick off the speeches.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

