Freedom Fest: Florida Uncensored, Dr. Joseph Sansone Speech

Dr. Joseph Sansone's avatar
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Apr 15, 2025
5
2
Transcript

Above is my speech at the Florida Freedom Fest response to Dr. Fauci speaking in town. The full video is below. It covers the protest Fauci event at Van Wezel where a couple hundred people showed up, and also the Freedom Fest at 5 Points Park Sarasota. Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, M.D., PhD, comes on about 1:11:00 in to kick off the speeches.

Click here or the image below to watch video.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

