Monday April 14th, 2025. Sarasota Florida

8:30 Am at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Dr. Fauci is expected to speak and let’s say….he is not welcome in Florida…

Be Seen. Be Present.

Then Walk Over to Join us at Five Points Park

Freedom Fest: Florida Uncensored

Fauci may try to hide inside Van Wezel.

We’ll be wide open in the sunshine, no lies, no fear, no Fauci

Join top doctors, health freedom warriors, and artists-because we refuse to be silenced.

Visit: ForeverFreeFlorida.com

Five Points Park, Sarasota, FL

Free and Open to the Public

The Freedom Fest starts at 11 AM and ends at 4 PM.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

