Shout out to Attorney Rachel Rodriguez of Vires Law Group! They have provided the Florida Attorney General with a document on behalf of 32 next of kin of those that died due to hospital protocols. They list Anthony Fauci and other officials as persons of interest.
National ARM has also previously provided Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody a brief l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.