Monday April 14th is the Florida Uncensored Freedom Fest juxtaposed against Dr. Evil (Fauci) speaking in Sarasota the same day. 8:30 Am at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Dr. Fauci is expected to speak and folks will be protesting that.

Then Walk Over to Join us at Five Points Park from 11Am to 2PM. Surgeon Genral Ladapo, M.D., PhD, will be the keynote speaker. Vic Mellor, Alfie Oakes, Dr. Villa, Aly Legge, Michelle Pozzie, myself, and several other great speakers will be there. Join us if you are in the area.

I am still trying to start that rumor that Dr. Ladapo is running for Governor…..

