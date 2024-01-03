Florida Department of Health Press Release
Click on the link above to read the press release. The press release is also pasted below. It is working! Now Governor DeSantis needs to issue the executive order!
Keep posting short videos especially on Twitter (X) hash tag #banthejab #stoptheshots and tag @rondesantis
Could be worded more forcefully. Dr. Lada…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.