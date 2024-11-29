Florida Republican Lawmaker Introduces Legislation to BAN Weather Engineering Amid Rising Concerns Over Climate Manipulation
In SW Florida it is very noticeable how our once blue skies are often covered with clouds and haze that you would see in the Northeast U.S. This was noticeable to me last fall.
A Florida Republican Senator has introduced SB 56, a bill that aims to prohibit weather modification activities within the state.
Introduced by Senator Ileana Garcia, this legislation targets chemical and technological methods used to manipulate weather patterns, temperature, or sunlight intensity, effectively halting a controversial practice often linked to geoengineering.
Click here to read the rest of the article from the Gateway Pundit.
It will be interesting to see if DeSantis acknowledges this is a thing and why he would allow it to happen.
It won’t matter. We did it in TN and it continues to this day. Weak governor and administration. Make there be severe financial consequences and put investigators on it to find and impound the planes, arrest the pilots, charge the purchasers of the chemicals. Arrests and media coverage are required.