(Note: This has nothing to do with my case which is now at the Appellate Court)

As we all suspected for quite some time the Florida Statewide Vaccine Grand Jury was a total scam. I provided the statewide prosecutor in charge of the Grand Jury all the evidence from the writ of mandamus that Karen Kingston compiled as well as Affidavits from Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Karen Kingston, Dr. Marivic Villa, M.D., Ana Mihalcea M.D., PhD, (including evidence), and Dr. Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD.

Stated in various ways, these affidavits asserted that the mRNA nanoparticle injections were biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Dr. Boyle clearly states in his affidavits that it is his expert opinion that the mRNA injections violate 18USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS and Florida Stat. 790.166.

What legal expert provided an affidavit contradicting Dr. Boyle’s affidavit? Why wasn’t Dr. Boyle or these other experts asked to testify? The law professor that wrote the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act provides an affidavit that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological weapons and the Grand Jury ignores that?

Below is a screen shot of the legal analysis from the Grand Jury report as well as the full document.

I call total and complete BS!

Vaccine Grand Jury Bs Report Final Report 19.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

