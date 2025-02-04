FL - The Lee County Board of County Commissioners removed Fluoride from the water today. The Lee County Republican Assembly and Stand for Health Freedom initiated this effort. Robert Valenta requested that Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass put it on the agenda and he willingly did so. Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo did make it to speak in favor of removing Fluoride from the water. Lee is now one of many Florida Counties and cities to remove Fluoride from the water.

