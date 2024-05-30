I’ll be speaking at an Anti Human Trafficking and Medical Freedom Seminar in Port Charlotte Florida on Saturday June 1st. I’ll be speaking on Medical Freedom. If you are in Southwest or Central Florida, come on by. I think you may still be able to get tickets to this event. Click this link or the image below to get a ticket.
Thank you Dr. Joseph Sansone. I pray you're protected , empowered with wisdom beyond measure to the benefit of all who hear at the Anti Trafficking and Medical Freedom Seminar , in Jesus Christ's name, amen !!!
Just the fact that there has to be a seminar on Anti-Human Tracking is disturbing enough. WTF?! This does not compute. Aliens flying overhead: "Hell no, we're not stopping!!"