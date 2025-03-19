FL - 1DCA Grants Motion to Amend Initial Appellate Brief in Case Seeking to Prohibit mRNA Bioweapons
The First District Court of Appeal granted my motion to amend my Initial Appellate Brief yesterday and accepted the Amended Initial Appellate Brief. The motion to temporarily revest jurisdiction back to the Circuit Court to issue the summons was denied. That was a bit of a long shot. The Court also stated that the Appellees have 30 days to file an Answer Brief.
The 1DCA could have dismissed my case at this point, which they did not. Mildly positive news, but still an uphill fight. If the Appellees file an Answer Brief, I will have 15 days to File a Reply Brief and then hopefully be granted Oral Argument.
The Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.
The Initial Complaint can be found here.
Yesterday’s Court ORDER is below:
To support this effort visit GiveSendGo
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
God Bless You & Your Efforts! 🙏. Thank you for fearlessly fighting the evils & corruption of these dark times. Praying you get your day in court and your Light of Truth will shine forth with brighter radiance for all Humanity!
Thank you so much Dr. sansone for bringing this to the courts. This is of upmost importance to the residence of Florida and frankly to the United States, people are afraid to stand up and to speak out. I blanket you in prayer and we are watching closely. God protect you and strengthen you. Thank you for all you have done.