The First District Court of Appeal granted my motion to amend my Initial Appellate Brief yesterday and accepted the Amended Initial Appellate Brief. The motion to temporarily revest jurisdiction back to the Circuit Court to issue the summons was denied. That was a bit of a long shot. The Court also stated that the Appellees have 30 days to file an Answer Brief.

The 1DCA could have dismissed my case at this point, which they did not. Mildly positive news, but still an uphill fight. If the Appellees file an Answer Brief, I will have 15 days to File a Reply Brief and then hopefully be granted Oral Argument.

Yesterday’s Court ORDER is below:

Order Order 3182025 77.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

