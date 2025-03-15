Freedom Train International is hosting a Special Report calling on President Trump to stop the mRNA biowarfare campaign.

The event is hosted by Jim Furguson and James Roguski. It begins at 3PM Eastern, Noon Pacific time Saturday 3/15/2025. I will participate in the second hour, 4PM Eastern, 1 PM Pacific. There are many featured speakers and activists including: James Roguski, Nicholas Hulscher, Wayne Peters, Dr. Jospeh Sansone, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Peter Mac Issac, Malue Montclaire, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Liz Gunn, Dr. David Cartland, and Dr. Pierre Kory.

Here are a couple links to watch the live stream. It will be available afterward if you miss it.

https://rumble.com/v6qnvuq-fti-special-report-a-letter-to-the-president-please-stop-mrna-experimentati.html

https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi.

Share

Refer a friend