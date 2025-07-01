Let’s see if I get added to some no fly lists….best defense is a good offence. For my European subscribers below are downloadable pdfs of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ adapted for all of the European countries. The bill recognizes that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal in each jurisdiction and creates a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement. Each template is in English so it will have to be translated. Of course double check statutes. These are templates adjust formatting as needed.

I also included Dr. Francis Boyle’s affidavit followed by each country.

The bill has been introduced in Minnesota.

Click here for the Federal and all 50 U.S. state versions of the bill.

Click here for Canada, Australia, and New Zealand versions of the bill.

Dr. Francis Boyle Affidavit.

2 Dr Boyle Signed Affidavit 2.64MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Albania

Albania Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 98.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Andorra

Andorra Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 98KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Austria

Austria Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 96.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Belarus

Belarus Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 106KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Belgium

Belgium Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 100KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia And Herzegovina Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 108KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Bulgaria

Bulgaria Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 107KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Croatia

Croatia Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 99.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Cyprus

Cyprus Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 62.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Czechia

Czechia Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 107KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Denmark

Denmark Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 113KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Estonia

Estonia Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 98.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Finland

Finland Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 105KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

France

France Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 110KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Germany

Germany Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 109KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Greece

Greece Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 107KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Hungary

Hungary Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 107KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Iceland

Iceland Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 108KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Ireland

Ireland Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 67.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Italy

Italy Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 100KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Kosovo

Kosovo Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 40.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Latvia

Latvia Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 39.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 107KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Lithuania

Lithuania Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 107KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Luxembourg

Luxembourg Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Malta

Malta Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 107KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Moldova

Moldova Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 100KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Monaco

Monaco Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 108KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Montenegro

Montenegro Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 108KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Netherlands

Netherlands Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 103KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

North Macedonia

North Macedonia Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Norway

Norway Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 106KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Poland

Poland Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 42.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Portugal

Portugal Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act – 99.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Romania

Romania Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Russia

Russia Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 38.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

San Marino

San Marino Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 99KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Serbia

Serbian Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 99.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slovakia

Slovakia Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 103KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slovenia

Slovenia Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Spain

Spain Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 106KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Sweden

Sweden Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 112KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Switzerland

Switzerland Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 104KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Turkey

Turkey Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Ukraine

Ukraine Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 108KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

United Kingdom

United Kingdom Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Vatican City

Vatican City Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 96.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

