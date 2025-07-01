Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
erin's avatar
erin
9h

Thank you for all the work you are doing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marie Christina Nørgård's avatar
Marie Christina Nørgård
9h

Thank You From Denmark ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture