Epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher of the McCullough Foundation on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 66

Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, epidemiologist, and Administrator of the McCullough Foundation, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’, and the push to get it introduced in all 50 states, (recently introduced in the Minnesota legislature), and the reasons the bioweapon injections should be pulled off the market. Mr. Hulscher, MPH, discussed recent studies covering multiple disorders and diseases resulting from the mRNA nanoparticle injections. He also spoke to the issue of genetic changes and potential multigenerational effects, shedding, and the prospect of a deadly self amplifying ‘vaccine’ being fast tracked, including the possibility of it recombining with wild viruses. He also discussed the results from autopsy studies, as well has the white fibrous rubbery blood clots embalmers such as Richard Hirschman have been finding in cadavers.

https://x.com/NicHulscher

TheFocalPoints.com

https://mcculloughfnd.org/

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

