Embalmer Richard Hirschman On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 61

Whistle Blower, Funeral Director and Embalmer, Richard Hirschman, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone for an in depth discussion about the white fibrous blood clots that he continues to pull out of cadavers. Mr. Hirschman states that about half of the deceased are still showing up with these rubbery clots. Richard states that these clots were not seen before the COVID 19 injection rollout. Mr. Hirschman has been an embalmer for over 20 years.

Richard’s work has been featured in the film Died Suddenly and elsewhere. The images of these unnatural blood clots has saved countless lives by raising awareness to the dangers of mRNA bioweapon injections.

Richard Hirschman can be followed on X.com @r_hirschman

Note: Mind Matters interviews are typically in depth interviews. If you are pressed for time you can always read the accompanying transcript. Although, toward the latter part of this interview, Mr. Hirschman shared with us some of these enormous white fibrous blood clots which you may want to view.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi.

Share

Refer a friend