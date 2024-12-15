For a few weeks at a steadily increasing pace, slow moving aircraft, specifically, drones, have invaded New Jersey and now surrounding areas of the Northeast, with no apparent attempt to protect U.S. airspace. The drones over New Jersey and other parts of the Northeastern U.S. are real. They are not a hoax. The drones have been seen flying in formation or alone. They come in varying sizes. Some are reported to be the size of an automobile and even as large as an SUV. Some are triangular, some are rectangular. Some have fixed wings, some do not. There have been reports that the drones can emit an emp and knock out local electronic devices. The drones come out at night and are not seen during the day. At this point, we are left to speculate on their origin and purpose.

The drones have been reported to have no heat signature which is supposed to be impossible. The Ocean County New Jersey Sheriff reported that as many as 50 drones came off the ocean at once. The sighting prompted an officer to call 911 to report it. The drones appear to be able to evade detection. They are also believed to have propellers and give off a slight humming or buzzing. At least this is true of most of them.

Congressman Van Drew and Fox News were floating the idea that the drones were being guided by an Iranian mother ship off the coast of Jersey. This idea is particularly insulting. They must really think we are stupid….We would have to believe that the U.S. would allow an Iranian naval ship to sit off the coast of Jersey in addition to not intercepting slow moving propeller objects for a few weeks. If this is the case, just add it to the reasons the defense budget needs to be cut. Zero air defense for weeks against slow moving low flying propeller aircraft, poorly spent funds…

There does also appear to be an attempt to push the narrative that China, Russia, or North Korea are behind the drones. It seems very unlikely that the U.S. government would allow the steadily increasing invasion of its airspace by slow moving aircraft for weeks without mounting an air defense.

There is a possibility that the drones are spraying to create a new biosynthetic pandemic. Possibly even spraying bacteria so that people rush to get antibiotics that have the same materials in them as the COVID 19 mRNA nanoparticle injections. This video shows a drone apparently dropping or spraying materials of some kind.

Some variation of this view is very possible. Most of Americans have been injected with a biological and technological weapon by way of the mRNA nanoparticle injections. Speculating that the government is using drones to poison civilians and create a new pandemic is not exactly going out on a limb given the last 5 years.

It may be an orchestrated attempt to take out infrastructure. Water reservoirs, the electric grid, agriculture. Any of these are plausible. Given the fact that there are globalist elements controlling our government that are bent on depopulation, then attacking the food supply and infrastructure are very plausible objectives.

There is also the obvious testing of new urban surveillance and control via drones. Are we merely glimpsing the new normal? Another step down the Orwellian rabbit hole?

Other video shows drones flying out of Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York. Stewart Air National Guard Base is located in Orange County, New York. It is the base of the 105th Airlift Wing, an Air Mobility Command unit of the New York Air National Guard.

There is speculation that the drone invasion is designed to prevent the transfer of power to President Trump. On Infowars Alex Jones discussed the issue of the drone invasion as a pretext to initiate COG or Continuity of Government with guest Daniel Liszt recently. Activating these contingencies would keep the current government in power.

I wrote about the prospect of launching the The Fake Alien Invasion of 2024 in an article I wrote back in 2022. The purpose of such an action would be to control humanity as a whole, similar to the plot line of both the original, or probably closer to the remake of The Day the Earth Stood still. The advanced extraterrestrial civilization tells us to behave, or they will destroy us type thing. Of course I imagine the extraterrestrials will be in alignment with the far left agenda of population control, controlling CO2 emissions, and pushing us all into 15 minute cities.

The extraterrestrial invasion angle seems unlikely given the technology involved. The use of advanced drones to invade earth would be the equivalent of invading earth during the 1800s with hot air ballons and blimps. It appears to be close to our current level of technology. Besides, the timing of it seems too obvious.

This statement is not meant to discount the possibility or even likelihood of extraterrestrial life forms. It is a statement specific to the current situation. Until I see extremely advanced technology that could not have been created by DARPA, then it is like I said in my article two years ago, I’m not buying.

It appears almost certain that the Federal government or elements of the Federal government are behind the drone invasion. Again, it seems very unlikely that the U.S. government would allow the steadily increasing invasion of its airspace by slow moving craft for weeks. Admittedly, this statement presupposes a certain level of competence from the Federal government.

After watching the orchestrated take down of civilization during COVID, from controlling the narrative to the censorship, intimidation, and mind control, it seems a hard sell to suggest this high degree of incompetence coming from our military industrial complex.

In the coming week we will get a greater sense of what is going on. Until then it is all speculation. Two things seem apparent at this time. The drone invasion is being conducted by the Shadow Government, and their intentions are not good. If it is a drone war, it is against us.

The real question is what is the Shadow Government’s objective, or objectives?

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or GiveSendGo

Share

Refer a friend