Dr. Stella Immanuel MD on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 68

Dr. Stella Immanuel MD stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to to have an in depth discussion on discuss the lockdowns, COVID tyranny and how she woke up during this time. Dr. Stella also discussed the deadly mRNA Bioweapon Injections and shared about her views on Transhumanism, CDBCs, and Biblical prophesies. Dr. Stella also discussed ways to boost your immune system to protect yourself.

Dr. Stella Immanuel is a Cameroonian-American physician currently practicing in Houston Texas. Dr Stella did general medicine in Nigeria, migrated to America to complete residency, and became a licensed physician. She has been in the forefront advocating for early treatment of COVID19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin. Since treating patients with COVID19, she has had tremendous success keeping patients alive, and out of hospitals. Dr. Immanuel recently came into the limelight with front line doctors as their advocate for HCQ being an effective treatment of COVID19. Dr Immanuel believes that HCQ is one of the major arrows that should come out of America’s quivers, and plunge the chest of COVID19. She believes HCQ can stop the pandemic in its tracks! Dr. Stella Immanuel is also a minister of the gospel and has written several books. As a prayer and deliverance minister she is known as a warrior in the kingdom, Gods’ warrior princess, Gods’ battle axe, and a sniper in the kingdom of God. Doctor Stella Immanuel is fondly known by her new supporters, as America’s Doctor. Dr. Stella is the founder of fire Power Ministries. Located at 3878 Robichaux Road, Pattinson TX. Fire Power Ministry’s goal is to provide you with tools and resources to break free from the devils works and stay free. By the Power and Grace given from God , we have now been able to reach the entire world. Exposing the enemies’ plans against the nations, and equipping the church for the coming hour.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

