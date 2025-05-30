Dr. Rima Laibow on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 70

Eminent psychiatrist Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the issue of property rights that underlies the Canadian Ostrich farm debacle. Dr. Laibow explains how the issue is about private property rights and globalist usurpation of those rights and not about viruses. She praised RFK Jr’s effort to persuade the CFLIA to not kill the Ostriches. We also discussed the disappointing actions and lackluster performance from RFK Jr. and the Trump administration regarding the mRNA bioweapon injections. And of course we discussed why we need to get out of the United Nations.

Dr. Rima Laibow was one of the experts that provided an affidavit stating that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapons for my case.

Dr. Rima’s substack is https://drrimatruthreports.substack.com

Dr. Rima’s X https://x.com/DrRimaLaibow

Dr. Rima’s website is https://preventgenocide2030.org/

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

