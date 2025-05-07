Dr. Renata Moon on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP, 67

Dr. Renata Moon, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss her case. The discussion centered around free speech and the rising authoritarianism in the West. Dr. Moon discussed her parents’ migration from an Eastern Block Communist country to America in relation to the rising authoritarianism we are currently witnessing. We talked about how technology will be employed to implement the new improved authoritarian system.

On September 24, 2024, Silent Majority filed a complaint on behalf of Dr. Renata Moon against Washington State University (“WSU”) for violation of her first amendment rights. Dr. Moon has been an Associate Professor for Elson S Floyd College of Medicine at WSU since its inaugural class in 2017. However, after testifying at Senator Ron Johnson’s roundtable event regarding the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for children on December 7, 2022, the medical school decided to investigate her for spreading “misinformation” and “disinformation.” In addition, they reported these activities to the Washington Medical Commission which also opened an investigation against her. Ultimately, the school chose not to renew her contract. Both of these investigations have made it more difficult for Dr. Moon to find work, even after practicing for 25 years as a pediatrician with a completely clean record. It also caused her to lose her pension, which would have vested in another year, and to lose her health insurance.

WSU has a history of limiting Dr. Moon’s free speech. In 2021, the school removed her from her normal teaching schedule because a few students took umbrage with her paraphrasing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech during a discussion of racism. These same few students also objected to her asking important questions about the COVID vaccines as they were being granted Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) status. During this episode, only the few students who complained were interviewed. The students who rated Dr. Moon highly were not interviewed despite the fact that they were direct witnesses to the events. This too was a violation of Dr. Moon’s free speech, a violation that escalated in 2023 with the refusal to renew her contract.

This case is about more than Dr. Moon’s right to speak to students and her government. It is about the right of each of us to speak, to peaceably assemble, and to petition our government when we see issues that concern us. The desire to censor all of us for anything deemed “misinformation” is rampant. Without the ability to have robust conversations and debates, especially as it pertains to our health, we are at the mercy of others who cannot know our individualized needs and do not have our best interest at heart. Our government is instituted not to be our parent or guardian, but to protect our rights. The freedoms of speech, to peaceable assemble and to petition our government are fundamental to our Constitutional Republic and cannot be surrendered to "experts" who have never met us and cannot provide for our individual needs. Such surrender is to submit unreservedly to tyranny.

Dr. Moon is fighting for the American people. Please support the cause by donating to her efforts.