Dr. Peter McCullough On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 76

Dr. McCullough, M.D, MPH stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, PhD to discuss his new book co authored with John Leak, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality and the rigid religious faith in vaccines. Dr. McCullough also spoke about damage being caused by the continued distribution of the mRNA injections ranging from heart disease to turbo cancers citing clinical experience and recent studies. He also discussed changes to DNA and potential effects that may have and his recent testimony in Congress.

Dr. McCullough, M.D, MPH, is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist holding degrees from Baylor University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, University of Michigan, and Southern Methodist University. He manages common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA. Dr. McCullough has broadly published on a range of topics in medicine with > 1000 publications and > 700 citations in the National Library of Medicine. His works include “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first widely utilized treatment regimen for ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. Subsequently he published the first detoxification approach titled “Clinical Rationale for SARS-CoV-2 Base Spike Protein Detoxification in Post COVID-19 and Vaccine Injury Syndromes” in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. He has dozens of peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in TheHill, America Out Loud, and on FOX NEWS Channel. Dr. McCullough testified multiple times in the US Senate, US House of Representatives, European Parliament, Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Arizona Senate and House of Representatives, Colorado General Assembly, New Hampshire Senate, Pennsylvania Senate, and South Carolina Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. Dr. McCullough has had years of dedicated academic and clinical efforts in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in doing so, has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.

Dr. Peter McCullough,

www.petermcculloughmd.com

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company,

www.twc.health

President, McCullough Foundation,

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Author, Courage to Face COVID-19,

www.couragetofacecovid.com

Radio Show,

www.americaoutloud.com/author/dr-peter-mccullough/

Substack,

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi.

Share

Refer a friend