Dr. Marivic Villa M.D. on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 69

Dr. Marivic Villa M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the devastating effects of the COVID Bioweapon injections that she is seeing on her patients. Dr. Villa is treating over 3000 COVID Bioweapon injection victims in her clinic. The Villa Heath Center is located in the Villages, which is located in central Florida and is the largest senior living community in the USA. Dr. Villa spoke at a Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny event last July with Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and myself, where she clearly stated that the COVID injections are bioweapons.

I’ve interviewed Dr. Villa last July and in December of 2023. In this current interview Dr. Villa and I discussed the recent news about the disturbing increase in infant mortality in the Philippines coinciding with the COVID 19 bioweapon injection rollout. Dr. Villa also updated us on the continued immune system failure and autoimmune diseases she is seeing and discussed the impact that devastation will have as we move into the future.

https://x.com/MarivicVillaMD5

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

