Dr. Joseph Sansone Interview with Steve Kobrin, “Moving from guilt to healthy regret: guidance for vaxxers”
I was interviewed recently by Steve Kobrin to discuss the transitioning from guilt to healthy regret for those that got the bioweapon injection or pushed it on other family members, etc. I discuss some of the guilt and grieving processes involved.
Click here or the image below to watch interview.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
One of my new favorite quotes from.Dr Sansone. "You're not going to be able to manipulate God."
I think this is an important video. Maybe an olive branch video to send to the family still silent.
Thank you Dr Sansone!