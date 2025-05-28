Dr. Joseph Sansone on USA Watch Dog with Greg Hunter
Case to get mRNA Bioweapons off Market, 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'
I was on USAWatchdog.com with Greg Hunter talking about my case in Florida’s 1DCA to get the shots off the market because they are bioweapons, and the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’, which was introduced in Minnesota. I am trying to get it introduced in all 50 states. I have all 50 state versions of the bill listed in THIS ARTICLE so you can download your state version and pressure your state legislators to introduce it.
This bill is ground breaking because it is the only proposed legislation that recognizes the mRNA injections and products are already illegal according to existing state bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws. It also removes prosecutorial discretion by creating a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement.
Greg is the producer and creator of Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com. The site’s slogan is “analyzing the news to give you a clear picture of what’s really going on.” The site will keep an eye on the government, your financial interests and cut through the media spin. Greg Hunter does a couple interviews a week with important newsmakers and interesting guests. Check out his website to see some of his past interviews.
To watch my interview, click here or the image below:
You have been the warrior from the beginning. people still do not hear! How do does this continue with all of the so called data! If we live in a data driven world and still nothing is changing it then states that this is a script with malicious intent. If this was ignorance then it would have been confronted so this is not ignorance. We are somewhere else.
The shots are an important tool to exterminate as many of us as possible .None of the ones who are supposed to represent us are on our side ,or Dr. Sansone would not have to fight for us .The only question remains are they our representatives or our exterminators ? With one or two exceptions .