I was on USAWatchdog.com with Greg Hunter talking about my case in Florida’s 1DCA to get the shots off the market because they are bioweapons, and the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’, which was introduced in Minnesota. I am trying to get it introduced in all 50 states. I have all 50 state versions of the bill listed in THIS ARTICLE so you can download your state version and pressure your state legislators to introduce it.

This bill is ground breaking because it is the only proposed legislation that recognizes the mRNA injections and products are already illegal according to existing state bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws. It also removes prosecutorial discretion by creating a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement.

To watch my interview, click here or the image below:

