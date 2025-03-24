I was on Truth Be Told with Booker Scott on America Outload radio. We discussed the status of my case to prohibit mRNA in Florida that is in the First District Court of Appeal. I come on about 20 minutes in. Click here or the image below to listen.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

