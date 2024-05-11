Dr. Joseph Sansone On Truth Be told With Todd Callender, Esq.
Ban the Jab Resolutions, Legal Actions, and more.
I was on Truth Be Told with health freedom attorney, Todd Callender, Esq., this past Wednesday. We talked about the Ban the Jab resolutions, my litigation to Ban the Jab in Florida, and the importance of total engagement by the civilian population. To watch the interview, click here or the image below.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
People would certainly would have awakened, if they found out ARSENIC was in these vaxes...and their dispensers would have been put in jail immediately. The probleM, which created this whole WORLDWIDE CRISIS... PATENT-HIDDEN INFORMATION! In the beginning of this mass program of vaccination...WHO KNEW THE INGREDIENTS IN THESE 'VACCINES'? THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION TO BRING FORWARD. IF PARENTS HAD KNOWN, THEY WOULD NEVER HAVE PERMITTED DOCTORS TO INJECT THEIR CHILDREN WITH SUBSTANCES LIKE ALUMINUM, MERCURY, FORMALDEHYDE??? AND THERE WERE MANY MORE UNNATURAL ONES, TOO. THOSE WHO MANUFACTURED THESE TOXIC INJECTIONS SHOULD HAVE ALL BEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER! THIS IS WHERE EVERYTHING STARTED!
I saw that yesterday and it was so awesome and you are so impressive!😀
Smarter than any atty I’ve ever worked for👍👍
Enjoyed it❤️