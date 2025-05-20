Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
10h

Uphill battle. There is a great push to keep the RNA injections rolling. When they alter the cells functionality and reprogram the production of essential molecules, we have a malfunctioning cell which is now cancerous. Why can't we see this in DC?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
Martin N.'s avatar
Martin N.
8h

Saw you on SJS.

She's great. She won't let this thing go and I am so grateful.

I have a dead brother that was Brought to me by Pfizer.

I will send your bill to my reps and sens here in Ohio

Thank you, sir.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture