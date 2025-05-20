Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Shannon Joy Show - 5-20-2025
'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act', Case to Get Shots Off Market Because They Are Bioweapons, and More...
I was on the Shannon Joy Show talking about my bill the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ which was introduced in Minnesota. This bill is ground breaking because it recognizes that mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws. It also removes prosecutorial discretion by creating a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement. I also briefly talked about my case in Florida to stop the mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are bioweapons.
I come on about a half hour in.
Click here or the image below to view the show:
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
