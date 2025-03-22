Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 03-21-2025

I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson to discuss my case to prohibit mRNA injections in Florida because they are bioweapons. This past week the Court accepted my Amended Appellate Brief and gave Appellees (Governor and AG) 30 days to reply. We discussed the case and also briefly discussed James Roguski’s letter to President Trump that I signed on to.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

