Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 03-21-2025

Discussed Case To Prohibit mRNA Bioweapons
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Emerald Robinson
Mar 22, 2025
16
9
Transcript

I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson to discuss my case to prohibit mRNA injections in Florida because they are bioweapons. This past week the Court accepted my Amended Appellate Brief and gave Appellees (Governor and AG) 30 days to reply. We discussed the case and also briefly discussed James Roguski’s letter to President Trump that I signed on to.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Emerald Robinson
