Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson - 4-16-2025

mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act. - Lifespans dropped over 29 years!
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Emerald Robinson
Apr 17, 2025
Transcript

I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson discussing my proposed legislation called the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act, which was recently introduced in Minnesota, Cody’s Law, the dramatic drop in lifespans (29 years) as a result of the Bioweapon injections, Dr. Fauci, and more.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.



