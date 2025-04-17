Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson - 4-16-2025

I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson discussing my proposed legislation called the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act, which was recently introduced in Minnesota, Cody’s Law, the dramatic drop in lifespans (29 years) as a result of the Bioweapon injections, Dr. Fauci, and more.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend