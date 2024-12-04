I was on with Stew Peters tonight discussing the bioweapon injections and my new case seeking an injunction to prohibit mRNA nanoparticle injunctions.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

