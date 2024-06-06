I was on Lou Dobbs Tonight last night. We discussed my resolution passed the Lee County Republican Assembly, which is a grass roots conservative organization, declaring the WHO, WEF, and UN, terrorist organizations, and collaboration with these organizations an act of treason against the United States, and the State of Florida. Note: the board of the Lee County Republican Party refused to allow the resolution to come up for a vite. I come on about 2:45 min in. Click here to view or the image below:

Share

Refer a friend