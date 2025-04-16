I was on Infowars American Journal with Harrison Smith Tuesday to update my case and discuss the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act. My bill was recently submitted in Minnesota. Hoping to get it introduced in other states too. This ground breaking proposed legislation not only prohibits mRNA, but recognizes that mRNA is already illegal according to existing state laws.

The strategy is to get a jurisdiction somewhere to acknowledge that mRNA injections and products are bioweapons and enforce existing bioweapons laws. If Governors and AGs enforced the laws no legislation would be needed. This bill removes prosecutorial discretion and makes officials liable if they do not enforce the law.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

