Dr. Joseph Sansone on Infowars -The American Journal with Harrison Smith 4/15/25- mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act
I was on Infowars American Journal with Harrison Smith Tuesday to update my case and discuss the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act. My bill was recently submitted in Minnesota. Hoping to get it introduced in other states too. This ground breaking proposed legislation not only prohibits mRNA, but recognizes that mRNA is already illegal according to existing state laws.
The strategy is to get a jurisdiction somewhere to acknowledge that mRNA injections and products are bioweapons and enforce existing bioweapons laws. If Governors and AGs enforced the laws no legislation would be needed. This bill removes prosecutorial discretion and makes officials liable if they do not enforce the law.
Click here to watch interview or the image below.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Your amazing ...
Keep going..
Stay strong..
My sources tell me burd flu is coming.
Gates and his paid demonic henchmen are at it again.
Can we plz go after Gilead sciences..
The manufacturer of
REMDESIVIR! THE ONLY DRUG ALLOWED FOR
MEDICARE REIMBURSEMENT TO HOSPITALS FOR SARS COV 2. AT 7,500 A POP PLUS 20% BONUSES.
REMDESIVIR SHUTS YOUR KIDNEYs down.
1st sign of KIDNEY failure?
Lungs fill w Fluids!
Hello..
Next protocol for Medicare Reimbursement to Hospitals for sars cov2.
Drum roll plz....
The Ventilator
For
36,500..
Hello
Anyone doing the math here.
?????
36,500$$$$ dollars! Just lay there and drown in your own fluids!
No respiratory therapist allowed in.
To move you horizontal to vertical.
Just lay there and drown.
36 500 smackolas...
Then the Autopsy?
18,500..
100 k per dead body.
Can't make this up?
Sorry I missed you on Alex Jones Show been listening to Alex for over 30 years I believe it's been along with Joyce Riley the power power Radio free America Tom Valentine so many others I will definitely go back into his archives and listen to your show happy you were on there thanks for the work you do it's exceptional I have spent myself many years exposing these people with my DVDs VHS and passing out the information that great investigators like you give us the great spirit is protected you so far stay safe