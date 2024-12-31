I was on Infowars yesterday morning on The American Journal with Harrison Smith. We discussed my current case to get the mRNA nanoparticle injections off the market in Florida because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I come on about 6 minutes in. I discussed the current status of the case and why it is important for people to take similar actions.
Click here or the image below to watch.
To support this effort, visit GiveSendGo
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Dr. Joseph Sansone on Infowars The American Journal with Harrison Smith, 12-30-2024, by @PhdSansone open.substack.com/pub/josephsans… Psychotherapist Joseph Sansone did an excellent job in the video of his guest appearance on Infowars. I was happy to see he was not holding anything back when he declared “we’re fighting against people who are soulless, psychopathic, sick and twisted authoritarians”. Powerful words that measure up to the magnitude of the immense harm perpetrated by the bioweapon jab, falsely described as a vaccine.
Just in the United States alone, 1.2 million people have lost their lives as a result of this bioweapon. Countless others have suffered numerous injuries which will scar their lives continuously.
We Floridians are extremely thankful for the tireless efforts that Dr. Sansone continues to exert on behalf of all of us. His goal to remove the bioweapon from the market will eventually result in the saving of millions of lives.
As Dr. Joseph Sansone states in this interview, it will soon become common knowledge that the so called Covid pandemic is actually a sinister plan to kill a vast portion of the world’s population. Any plot designed to reduce the world population by Billions is no less than a war crime of mass murder. Any participants in this heinous act have no statute of limitations to protect them from future prosecution.
Wow, you really are not only a writing linguist but also a most eloquent persuasor.... I have said it before I t hink you need to show up in a filled court room and make your case so everyone will agree by acclamation! We are so proud of y ou and so impressed was also Harrison Smith by this well read legal performance. Problem is Trump has not cleared out yet, and de Santis will obviously by all means follow suit....! It was also good to hear some credit to Dr Milhacea for once for all her lab and ot herwise explanatory work all along illustrating the evil process. When humanity may be at stake in face of those obvious self assembling nanoparticles there is no way of understanding why there is no total uproar, if not for this supposed cult behaviour t hat Mikael Yon keeps talking about? Actually does the Bible say anything about cults and cultic behaviour?