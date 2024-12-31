I was on Infowars yesterday morning on The American Journal with Harrison Smith. We discussed my current case to get the mRNA nanoparticle injections off the market in Florida because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I come on about 6 minutes in. I discussed the current status of the case and why it is important for people to take similar actions.

