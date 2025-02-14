I was on Infowars American Journal with Harrison Smith this morning speaking out against the mRNA biowarfare campaign against the American people and humanity at large. I discussed my current case to prohibit mRNA injections in Florida that is in the First District Court of Appeal in Florida. I also discussed my MRNA BIOWEAPONS PROHIBITION ACT -SAMPLE BILL for states to designate mRNA injections and products as bioweapons according to existing state laws. I come on about 29 minutes in. To watch the interview, click on this link or the image below.

