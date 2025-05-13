I will be on the John B. Wells show Caravan to Midnight tonight 10:30 - 12:00 PM. Eastern! We will be discussing my case and the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ and the effort to get it introduced in all 50 states. Click here or the image below to listen:

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend